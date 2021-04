NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Apr 19: Three people were sentenced to different terms in jail in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon on charge of illegally lifting sand.

The convicts are Sohel, 28, Abu Sama, 36, and Shamsul Alam, 30.

Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Helena Parvin and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sanchita Biswas along with their team conducted a drive in Hatipagar area in the afternoon and detained the trio red-handed.