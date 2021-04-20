Video
Home Countryside

Wheat procurement begins in Natore

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Apr 19: Wheat procurement drive has begun in the district.
 This season a total of 6,802 metric tons (MT) of wheat will be procured in the district.   
At a virtual meeting, local MP Md. Shafiqul Islam Shimul inaugurated the procurement in a Borogachha Food Godown of  Natore Town on Thursday.
At that time, Rabindra Lal Chakma, district food controller, and Mafiz Uddin, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Food Godown, were present.  
According to official sources, these 6,802 MT  wheat will be procured  at the rate of Tk 28 per kg.
Of the total, 811 MT  will be procured from Natore Sadar, 362 MT from Naldanga Upazila, 245 MT from Singra Upazila, 567 MT from Gurudaspur Upazila, 1,318 MT  from Boraigrame Upazila, 2,240 MT  from Lalpur Upazila, and 1,259 MT from Bagatipara Upazila.
MP Shimul said, all arrangements will be made to meet the collection target according to the rules of wheat procurement.
 Monitoring committee will supervise every procurement point to ensure  farmers are not  harassed, he gave assurance.


