Wheat procurement begins in Natore

NATORE, Apr 19: Wheat procurement drive has begun in the district.

This season a total of 6,802 metric tons (MT) of wheat will be procured in the district.

At a virtual meeting, local MP Md. Shafiqul Islam Shimul inaugurated the procurement in a Borogachha Food Godown of Natore Town on Thursday.

At that time, Rabindra Lal Chakma, district food controller, and Mafiz Uddin, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Food Godown, were present.

According to official sources, these 6,802 MT wheat will be procured at the rate of Tk 28 per kg.

Of the total, 811 MT will be procured from Natore Sadar, 362 MT from Naldanga Upazila, 245 MT from Singra Upazila, 567 MT from Gurudaspur Upazila, 1,318 MT from Boraigrame Upazila, 2,240 MT from Lalpur Upazila, and 1,259 MT from Bagatipara Upazila.

MP Shimul said, all arrangements will be made to meet the collection target according to the rules of wheat procurement.

Monitoring committee will supervise every procurement point to ensure farmers are not harassed, he gave assurance.



