College student electrocuted at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Apr 19: A college student was electrocuted and his father received critical injuries in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Masud Rana, 18, was an eleventh grader at Baraigram Government College. He was the son of Ahsan Sheikh, a resident of Laxmipur Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Baraigram Union Parishad (UP) Member Nur Islam Siddique said Masud along with his father went to irrigate their cropland in the area. At that time, Masud Rana came in contact with a live electric wire while switching on a motor pump, which left him critically injured.

His father also received injuries as he came to save Masud Rana.

Later, locals rescued them and took to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Masud Rana dead, the UP member added.





