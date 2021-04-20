28 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 28 people including a journalist have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Kishoreganj, Habiganj, Noakhali, Khulna, Natore and Bhola, recently.

JOPURHAT: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members detained 10 persons on charge of gambling and possessing drugs in the district on Sunday night.

Joypurhat Rab-5 Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) SM Fazlul Haque said a team of elite force conducted drives in Uttar Sabujnagar area and Ishwapur Village of the district town around 11:30 pm and detained nine people red-handed while gambling. A total of cash Tk 3,342, seven mobile phones, and nine memory cards were also recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, one Abdul Jabbar, 45, was held along with one kilogram hemp from Bhatkota village in Sadar upazila.

Separate cases were field in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: A team of RAB members have arested two alleged drug peddlers with 500 yaba tablets in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons were identified as Akkas Ali, 33, and Abdus Sattar, 45, residents of Govindanagar village under Puthia upazila in the district.

On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village area and arrested them with the contraband pills around 10.30 pm, RAB sources said on Sunday.

The arrested persons along with the seized pills were handed over to police after filing of a case with Puthia Police Station (PS).

KISHOREGANJ: A man was held with three kilograms of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Arrested Habib Ullah, 40, is a resident of Niamatpur Maddhopara area in Karimganj Upazila.

RAB-14 Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Lt M Shovan Khan said a team of elite force conducted a drive in Soyani area in the upazila at night and detained him with the hemp.

A case was filed with Sadar Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.

HABIGANJ: RAB members have detained two suspected smugglers along with a touchstone statue in Bahubal Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested persons are Sanu Molla, 55, and Md Harun Mia 43.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-9 raided Bahubal Police Station area at early hours and detained two smugglers along with the statue, said ASP Obain Rakhaine.

The statue of Laxmi is worth about Taka one crore.

The detainees are members of a smuggling racket.

They have long been engaged in smuggling of country's archaeological creations, the ASP added.

NOAKHALI: Police have arrested three people including a journalist in connection with a clash between two factions of the ruling party in Companiganj Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are Hasan Imam Russell, 43, Companiganj correspondent of Daily Ajkaler Khobor, Mobarak Hossain Riad, 27, general secretary (GS) of Govt Mujib College Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, and Ohid Ullah Chowdhury Didar, 34, GS of Ward No. 8 in Basurhat Municipality Unit of Swechchasebak League.

Police conducted drives in separate areas of the upazila and Basurhat Municipality on Friday night and arrested them.

Local sources said police arrested them in a case filed by the followers of Basurhat Municipality Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza.

Noakhali SP Mohammad Alamgir Hossain said there were several cases filed against the arrested.

KOYRA, KHULNA: Police arrested a fugitive convict in Koyra Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Abdu Rauf, 35, son of Abdur Rahim Hawladar of Ward No. 5 in Koyra Village of the upazila.

Police sources said Abdur Rauf was sentenced to six months of imprisonment and fined Tk 10.5 lakh in a case filed with Koyra PS.

Since then he went into hiding.

Later, a team of police conducted a drive in Ward No. 5 area at around 9pm and arrested him.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Koyra PS Md Rabiul Hossain confirmed the matter.

NATORE: RAB, in a drive, arrested five people for preserving and selling pornographic films in the district town on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Sujan Hossain, 31, of Naima Telecom Shop of Ekdala Pakurpar area; Anwar Hossain, 33, of Anwar Telecom Shop, Liton Hossain, 27, of Liton Telecom Shop, Ariful Islam, 23, of Nirab Electronics Shop, and Sumon Ali Babu, 28, of Sultanpur area.

RAB- 5 Natore Camp Company Commander ASP Mirza Salauddin said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ekdala Bazar area in the district town at night and arrested them along with 5 CPU and 11 Hard Disks.

The arrested confessed their involvement in preserving and selling pornographies in the area for long.

A case was filed with Natore Sadar PS in this connection, the ASP added.

BHOLA: Members of river police detained four boatmen with two trawlers in the district on Wednesday for carrying 400 passengers defying lockdown directives.

Purbo Ilisha Sadar River PS OC Sujon Kumar Pal said the trawlers were heading towards Bhola's Ilisha from Laxmipur in the morning.

A patrol team of the river police found the trawlers at around 12pm and detained the boatmen with the trawlers from middle of the Meghna River.

The law enforcers left the passengers at a ghat.







