Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:55 PM
Home Countryside

Bagerhat farmers frustrated as heat stress burns Boro paddy

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

The photo shows Lopa Mandal crying as her paddy plants were damaged by the recent nor'wester. photo: observer

The photo shows Lopa Mandal crying as her paddy plants were damaged by the recent nor'wester. photo: observer

BAGERHAT, Apr 19: Farmers in the district are frustrated  as their hope for good Boro production is almost lost.
According to field sources, field after field were devastated by storm with heat stress.
Standing Boro croplands in different upazilas of Bagerhat District were vandalised by the stormy wind that lashed across the country on April 4.
Ripe, half-ripe, and sheaving plants of Boro have got strewn away.  Victim farmers have been in uttered disarray; they are in tension with their loans which were taken to cultivate Boro paddy.   
Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) informed, if there is no further storm or higher heat stress, farmers will be able to recoup their losses; they are being given necessary advice in this connection.
A visit to Sreerampur Beel in Chitalmari Upazila found devastated Boro fields with crying farmers; sheaves were seen drying up (looking chita).
Victim female farmer Lopa Mandal said, "I cultivated paddy on contract land taken at cash money. But within few minutes, storm has destroyed my paddy. My eyes shed tear seeing their devastated scene."
"We are a six-member family. No work no food is our condition. Not only I but also all have been victims. God knows what will happen," she said.
She was echoed by Ratna Bairagi, Sathi Mandal, and Ranjit Kumar.
They said, now all paddies have been turned into chita.
Chairman of Chitalmari Union Sheikh Nizam Uddin said, "Living of people in our area is depended on paddy and vegetable cultivation. But the storm has hit on standing Boro crops at a time when we are already in hardship amid corona."
"I demanded assistance from the government for the affected farmers," he further said.
Deputy Director of the DAE Md Shafikul Islam said, in nine upazilas of Bagerhat,  55,550 hectares (ha) of land were brought under Boro cultivation.  
Of these, 442 ha have been damaged, he mentioned.  The highest damage took place in Chitalmari Upazila with 200 ha, he added.
"We are advising farmers for adequate irrigation and logical potash spraying," he added.


