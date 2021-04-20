Two siblings die inhaling toxic gas in Gaibandha

GAIBANDA, Apr 19: Two siblings died inhaling toxic gas after falling into a water reservoir in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased are Hasan, 30, and Habibur Rahman, 25, sons of Aftab Rahman of Avirampur village.

Police and locals said Habibur Rahman fell into the reservoir while returning his room from toilet around 4am.

Sensing the matter, Hasan and neighbour Mintu Miah got down the tank to rescue Habibur and they also fell sick.

On information, fire fighters rushed in and recovered the bodies of the two brothers and rescued Mintu.

Mintu was rushed to Polashbari health complex.

Officer-in-Charge of Gobindaganj Police Station AKM Mehedi Hasan Confirmed the matter.









