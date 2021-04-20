Jagannathpur farmers fetch profit from sunflower cultivation



A sunflower field in Jagannathpur Upazila of Sunamganj District. photo: observer

Eye-catching sunflowers are meeting beauty demand of many fallow lands in this upazila of Sunamganj District.

The smile is making farmers to make smile of tranquillity.

According to field sources, farmers have shifted to sunflower after being benefitted by getting a good profit from its cultivation.

Sunflower oil is making a niche in the demand market of edible oil in the locality.

If there is no natural disaster, there will be bumper production of sunflower, farmers and agriculture officials hoped.

It is possible to make an agriculture revolution if necessary market management, irrigation system, and loan facilities are ensured, they added.

A recent visit to the upazila found mind-filling blooming fields of sunflower in different unions; bees and butterflies were flying over; enthusiastic visitors were having selfie from morning to evening.

Accompanying family members, government officials were also thronging there in vacation.

According to agriculture office sources, a total of 60 farmers in different unions of the upazila have cultivated Hisan-33 variety of sunflower on around 20 hectares (ha), which is three times more than the last year's.

Sunflower growers Shamim Ahmed, Wasim Ahmad, Faisal Mia, Ashik Ali, and Abdul Karim said, sunflower farming requires very poor costing.

If the yield is good, farmers will be benefitted, they added.

If more government assistance is enhanced along with developing market, more farmers will be interested in cultivating sunflower, they mentioned.

Jagannathpr Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohammed Shaukat Osman Mazumdar said, sunflower was cultivated on limited land of the upazila in the last year; this year 20 ha have been brought under the sunflower cultivation.

All necessary assistance has been made to farmers for sunflower cultivation, he mentioned.







JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ, April 19: Sunflowers' yellowish smile is prevailing across vast land in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district.Eye-catching sunflowers are meeting beauty demand of many fallow lands in this upazila of Sunamganj District.The smile is making farmers to make smile of tranquillity.According to field sources, farmers have shifted to sunflower after being benefitted by getting a good profit from its cultivation.Sunflower oil is making a niche in the demand market of edible oil in the locality.If there is no natural disaster, there will be bumper production of sunflower, farmers and agriculture officials hoped.It is possible to make an agriculture revolution if necessary market management, irrigation system, and loan facilities are ensured, they added.A recent visit to the upazila found mind-filling blooming fields of sunflower in different unions; bees and butterflies were flying over; enthusiastic visitors were having selfie from morning to evening.Accompanying family members, government officials were also thronging there in vacation.According to agriculture office sources, a total of 60 farmers in different unions of the upazila have cultivated Hisan-33 variety of sunflower on around 20 hectares (ha), which is three times more than the last year's.Sunflower growers Shamim Ahmed, Wasim Ahmad, Faisal Mia, Ashik Ali, and Abdul Karim said, sunflower farming requires very poor costing.If the yield is good, farmers will be benefitted, they added.If more government assistance is enhanced along with developing market, more farmers will be interested in cultivating sunflower, they mentioned.Jagannathpr Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohammed Shaukat Osman Mazumdar said, sunflower was cultivated on limited land of the upazila in the last year; this year 20 ha have been brought under the sunflower cultivation.All necessary assistance has been made to farmers for sunflower cultivation, he mentioned.