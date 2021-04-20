Video
Home Countryside

Fisherman dies as tree falls on him at Ulipur

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Apr 19: A fisherman died as a tree fell on him in Ulipur Upazila of the district amid nor'wester on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Momir Uddin, 42, son of Abdul Khaleq, a resident of Shyampur Kumar Para Village under Hatiya Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a nor'wester attacked the district at around 11:30pm all of a sudden. At that time, Momir Uddin was returning home from Bagua Anantapur Bazar. At one stage, a eucalyptus tree fell on him, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Ulipur Police Station Imtiaz Kabir confirmed the incident.


