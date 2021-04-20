Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'       Another 91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases      
Home Countryside

2 housewives ‘murdered’ in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

At least two housewives were allegedly killed by their husbands in two districts- Kurigram and Patuakhali.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Taramoni, 19, was the wife of Hafijur Rahman alias Habu Mia, a resident of Chander Hat Dolar Par Village under Ramkhana Union.
Locals said the family members called Taramoni several times in the morning but did not find any response. They, later, entered the room and found her body lying on the bed.
However, the deceased's brother Azadul Islam alleged that Habu Mia killed her.  He lodged a complaint against Habu Mia with Nageshwari Police Station (PS).
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar General Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rawshan Kabir.
GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Jasmine Begum, 30, was the wife of Nur Jamal Mir, a resident of Joymanik Village in the upazila.
However, police detained Jamal in this connection.
Quoting locals, Galachipa PS OC Shawkat Anwar said the couple had long been in conjugal dispute.
Sequel to the dispute, an altercation took place between them in the morning. At one stage, Jamal beaten his wife Jasmine to death.
Being informed, police recovered the body and detained Jamal from the house, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahzadpur Pourasabha developing drainage system
Nutritional food items on sale at fair price in Pirojpur
Minor girl raped after abduction in Madaripur
RNPP worker dies of corona
3 jailed for lifting sand
Wheat procurement begins in Natore
College student electrocuted at Baraigram
28 detained on different charges in five districts


Latest News
Schoolboy drowns while taking bath in Padma river
Hefazat leader Maulana Korban Ali arrested
Eskayef made 'Remivir 100' injection for COVID seized by Indian police
Two more die from coronavirus Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
Nagad crosses 4 crore users’ landmark
Statement, counter statement over doctor-police incident unexpected: HC
Coronavirus: Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools
7 fined for smuggling PL shrimp
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Mamunul remanded
Lockdown extended by a week
Finance Minister's son-in-law dies
Bangladesh reports highest 112 Covid deaths in a day
Flight operations suspended for 7 more days
Lockdown may relax before Eid: Quader
Lockdown extension for a week recommended
3 Bagerhat cops injured in attack by Hrfazat men
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft