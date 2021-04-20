2 housewives ‘murdered’ in two districts

At least two housewives were allegedly killed by their husbands in two districts- Kurigram and Patuakhali.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Taramoni, 19, was the wife of Hafijur Rahman alias Habu Mia, a resident of Chander Hat Dolar Par Village under Ramkhana Union.

Locals said the family members called Taramoni several times in the morning but did not find any response. They, later, entered the room and found her body lying on the bed.

However, the deceased's brother Azadul Islam alleged that Habu Mia killed her. He lodged a complaint against Habu Mia with Nageshwari Police Station (PS).

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar General Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rawshan Kabir.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Jasmine Begum, 30, was the wife of Nur Jamal Mir, a resident of Joymanik Village in the upazila.

However, police detained Jamal in this connection.

Quoting locals, Galachipa PS OC Shawkat Anwar said the couple had long been in conjugal dispute.

Sequel to the dispute, an altercation took place between them in the morning. At one stage, Jamal beaten his wife Jasmine to death.

Being informed, police recovered the body and detained Jamal from the house, he added.









