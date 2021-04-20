Video
Home Countryside

Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Apr 19: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bagha Upazila of the district early Saturday.
Deceased Nurjahan Begum, 47, was the wife of Sadequr Rahman, a resident of Bagsayenta Village under Pakuria Union in the upazila.
The deceased's husband said Nurjahan Begum had been mentally unstable for long.
However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 1:30am.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Bagha Police Station Abdul Bari confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.



