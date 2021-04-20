Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 19: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bagha Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Nurjahan Begum, 47, was the wife of Sadequr Rahman, a resident of Bagsayenta Village under Pakuria Union in the upazila.

The deceased's husband said Nurjahan Begum had been mentally unstable for long.

However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 1:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Bagha Police Station Abdul Bari confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.



