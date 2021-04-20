Six killed in road mishaps in two districts

At least six people were killed in separate road mishaps in two districts- Pabna and Sirajganj, on Sunday.

PABNA: Three labourers were killed and eight others injured in a truck accident in Ishwari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased were Jabbar Hossain, 55, Matiar Rahman Shah, 38, of Kaikunda Village, and Shukur Ali, 35, of Dadapur Village under Laxikunda Union in Joypurhat District. They would work as labourers in a banana orchard.

The accident took place in Chargarhgarhi Paschim Para Village of

Sahapur Union in the upazila.

Atiqul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) in charge of Rooppur nuclear police outpost, confirmed the matter.

According to the police, a truck coming to Dhaka from Hudipara of Laxmikunda Union reached Chargargari Paschim Para at about 11pm on Sunday night when the driver lost control and hit a tree; it got overturned in submerged land; three workers were killed on the spot; they were all sitting on top of the truck.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Md Asaduzzaman Asad said, their bodies were recovered from the spot, and the injured were admitted into the Pabna General Hospital.

In an another accident at Ishwardi Upazila of the district, an unidentified pedestrian was killed on Sunday at 11:30pm.

According to witnesses, a reckless speedy motor cycle hit him near Pran Company factory on IK Road in the upazila.

The 42-year-old man was walking along the side of the road. At that time, the motorcyclist coming from Diar Sahapur Green City area could not control his speed and hit the pedestrian.

Later, fire service members rescued him and took him to the Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition, where on-duty physician declared him dead.

Ishwardi PS OC Md Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the news, adding

the motorcycle has been seized from the scene, but the fatally injured driver managed to flee scene.

SIRAJGANJ: Two persons were killed as a three-wheeler (locally known as Nosiman) and a motorcycle collided at Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Shamim, 35, son of Abdul Kuddus, and Sujan, 35, son of late Farhad Ali, residents of Salanga Police Station area of the district.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Shahjahan Ali said the accident took place in Talgachi Bazar area around 6:30 pm, leaving two riders of the bike injured.

The injured were rushed to local hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.





