Diarrhoeal disease spreads in Bagerhat, Moulvibazar



The photo shows some diarrhoea patients at Morrelganj Upazila Health Complex. photo: observer

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: In Morrelganj Upazila of the district diarrhoea disease is in an alarming condition with its 16 unions affected.

According to official sources, the diarrhoeal outbreak has been caused due to drinking of contaminated water. With the daytime's abnormal hot temperature and night's unusual cold, the diarrhoeal menace is affecting life in these unions.

Sources at Morrelganj Upazila Health Complex said, a hiccupping situation is taking place every day in the 50-bed hospital with rising diarrhoea patients; physicians and nurses are getting it hard to continue providing necessary treatment.

There diarrhoea ward is full of patients; some of them are being treated on floor or veranda.

Hospital sources said, in the last seven days, over 100 patients were admitted into the hospital with diarrhoeal symptoms.

Besides, many patients were discharged after primary treatment.

Reports of diarrhoeal attacks were received from other areas of the upazila. According to a government estimate, during these seven days, more than 100 children were affected by diarrhoea in the upazila.

At present, the drinking water crisis in the upazila is acute.

Due to west wind or hot sun in the last month of Chaitra, ponds and natural water sources became dried up; tube-well water is salty. As a result, drinking polluted water, locals are becoming victims of diarrhoea.

One Rizia Begum, 55, who came on Wednesday from Bhaijor Village of Morrelganj Pourasabha to the health complex with the diarrhoea symptoms, said, their local ponds are waterless; there are few ponds with water; but the water is not drinkable.

She said, people are drinking water of these ponds after refining with ammonia.

More than 50 children have been undergoing diarrhoea disease in the hospital for the last one week.

Some of them are 20-month-old Rabbi of Bhaijor Village, Yunus ( 24 months) of Uttar Sutalari Village, Fahim (19 months) of Dhan Sagar Village, Tayeb (two months) of Kalikabari Village, Sumaiya (10 months) of Bisharighata Village, Arafat (16 months) of Gulishakhali Village, Mariam (27 months) and Sajid (7 months) of Sannyasi Village, Arafat (15 months) of Dhan Sagar Village, Omar Khalifa (25 months) of PCbar-e-Khali, Sharmi (17 months) of Kalikabari Village, Maniha (11 months) of Phulhata Village, Jannati ( 7 months) of Purbo Saralia Village, Abu Bakar (23 months) of Khawlia Village, and Saim (23 months) of Boroikhali Village.

Guardians Sheikh Sathi Islam and Shahidul Islam of diarrhoea patients in the complex said, the hospital has been promoted to 50 beds from 31 beds; but patients are not getting its benefits.

Fever patient Hemayet Hossain said, many diarrhoea patients are being undergone treatment in the Emergency Department of the hospital due to bed crisis in the diarrhoea ward.

A nursing supervisor of the health complex said, this year's diarrhoea patients' pressure is higher than that of last year; earlier two or four patients would come in a month.

But within five days, 100 patients including children, men and women are admitted; due to space shortage, patients are accommodated on veranda.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Kamal Hossain Mufti said, drinking water crisis is prevailing in the upazila; that is why, most people are getting affected by diarrhoea.

If the drinking water crisis is not addressed, the present situation of the diarrhoeal disease is apprehended to be worse, he added.

He further said, providing treatment is going on usually; there is adequate stock of medicine including saline.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: With rising transmission of Covid-19, viral fever, diarrhoea, and dysentery are spreading in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

Staying in respective houses, most of the affected are receiving treatment through private physicians.

It was confirmed by physicians in the Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex and a number of private physicians recently.

According to field sources, people in different areas of the upazila are being affected by these diseases.

After being affected, patients are receiving primary treatment from rural physicians. Many are going to the upazila hospital in a critical condition.

The critical patients are undergoing treatment staying in the hospital.

At present, a panic is prevailing among these patients over whether symptoms of coronavirus characters have diverted into coughing and diarrhoea.

According to sources at the health complex, every day several patents are receiving diarrhoea treatment in the emergency department, and they are going back to their houses accordingly.

On Thursday, 16 diarrhoea and dysentery patients received treatment in the hospital; and eight patients including children were admitted.

Private physician at Shamsernagar Bazar Dr. Shaymlendu Sen Sharma said, as abnormal hot in day time and cold at night are felt for weather changes, menace of viral fever, diarrhoea, and dysentery have appeared.

He further said, every day 10 patients are receiving treatment from him, mostly children and elderly people.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. M Mahbubul Alam Bhuiya said, the diarrhoeal menace also remains active in the winter season; it deteriorates in the dry season.

The recent appearance of the diarrhoea, cough, fever, and dysentery are not remarkable, he mentioned.

There is no reason to be panic about it amid corona, he further said.







