Pakistan Islamists free 11 police officers after anti-France protests

LAHORE, Apr 19: Eleven Pakistani police officers seized by supporters of a radical Islamist group campaigning to get the French ambassador expelled have been released, officials said Monday.

The officers were grabbed and taken as hostages during the latest violent clashes between police and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters in Lahore.

A video circulating on social media, confirmed by a police source, showed some of them bloodied and bruised, with bandages around their heads.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said early Monday that "11 policemen who were made hostages" had been released after talks with the TLP, which the government banned last week after effectively labelling it a terrorist organisation. -AFP