5 shot in Louisiana incident; 3rd US shooting in one day

WASHINGTON, Apr 19: Five people were hospitalized after being shot and injured in Shreveport, Louisiana, CBS-affiliated television station KSLA reported late on Sunday, the third multiple shooting reported in the United States with 24 hours.

In a briefing to local news outlets, police said they were in the first stages of investigating the incident, without confirming the number of people admitted to hospital nor their condition.

Police officers were responding to traffic congestion reports when shots were heard, a police spokesman told reporters. "We responded this evening to a traffic congestion and during that congestion, numerous shots were fired," the spokesman said. -REUTERS





