Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:54 PM
Home Foreign News

China population to enter negative growth after 2025

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

BEIJING, Apr 19: The demographics of the world's most populous country is set to change as China will experience a negative growth after 2025, which will result in shortage of consumer demand, a well-known Chinese economist has cautioned.
China's population is set to peak in just four years' time and the milestone will be marked by a significant downturn in consumer demand, said Cai Fang, a member of the monetary policy committee of the People's Bank of China, the central bank.
According to a PBOC study released a few days ago, China should immediately liberalise its birth policies or face a scenario in which it has a lower share of workers and higher burden of elderly care than the United States by 2050.
Since 2016, Chinese couples have been allowed to have two children. China could see its number of births slide below 10 million annually in the next five years if the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two children, an expert was quoted in domestic media as saying.    -REUTERS


China population to enter negative growth after 2025
