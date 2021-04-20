

Queen Elizabeth left handwritten note on Prince Philip’s coffin

In another heartbreaking touch, Philip is thought to be the last person who called by her childhood moniker. The palace would not comment on the personal detail as it's "private."

During the funeral, the monarch mourned her husband, sitting alone in the pews of St. George's Chapel. The arresting image, a poignant coda to the couple's enduring union, was one of many heartbreaking moments throughout the funeral of Prince Philip, who died at age 99 on April 9.

In keeping with pandemic guidelines, the Queen and members of the congregation wore face masks and sat six feet apart. Sitting inside the chapel, the Queen could be seen with her face down, only the top of her black hat visible.

The day after Prince Philip's death on April 9 at the age of 99, the Queen's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex tearfully told people gathered outside Windsor Castle that "the Queen has been amazing."

Amid reports that the 94-year-old monarch will be accompanied by family members at future engagements, a former senior aide at the palace told PEOPLE, "Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on. She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life."

"She will never abdicate because of duty and honor and public service is so deep in her, as it was for him," added a close royal insider.

In fact, Prince Philip's humor is what many remember most fondly. "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life - both through good times and the hardest days," his grandson, Prince William, wrote in his own tribute. -AP











