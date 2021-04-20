Video
Home Foreign News

EU sets out Indo-Pacific plan, says it’s not ‘anti-China’

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

BRUSSELS, Apr 19: The European Union resolved on Monday to step up its influence in the Indo-Pacific region, using areas from security to health to protect its interests and counter China's rising power, although the bloc insists its strategy is not against Beijing.
Led by France, Germany and the Netherlands, which first set out ways to deepen ties with countries such as India, Japan and Australia, the 27-member bloc wants to use the nascent plan to show Beijing that it is against the spread of authoritarianism.
The bloc "considers that the EU should reinforce its strategic focus, presence and actions in the Indo-Pacific ... based on the promotion of democracy, rule of law, human rights and international law," EU foreign ministers said in a statement. Diplomats said the plan was not "anti-China".
The 10-page document will now be followed by a more detailed strategy in September, foreign ministers agreed at a video conference, saying they would seek to work with "like-minded partners" to uphold basic rights in the Indo-Pacific region.
The plan could mean a higher EU diplomatic profile on Indo-Pacific issues, more EU personnel and investment in the region and possibly a greater security presence such as dispatching ships through the South China Sea, or putting Europeans on Australian patrols, though all details have yet to be agreed.
While not mentioning China in detail, the language in the EU statement is code for support of the United States under President Joe Biden in his approach to China, amid concern that Beijing is pursuing technological and military modernisation that threatens the West and its trading partners in Asia.    -REUTERS


