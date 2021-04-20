Russia moves Navalny to prison hospital

MOSCOW, Apr 19: Russia's penitentiary service on Monday said it was transferring ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to prison hospital, as the EU warned it would hold Moscow "responsible" for the state of his health.

The United States on Sunday threatened Russia with "consequences" if President Vladimir Putin's major domestic opponent -- who is on hunger strike -- dies in jail after Navalny's private doctors warned at the weekend he could pass away at "any minute".

Russia's prison authorities -- which have barred Navalny's own medical team from visiting him -- said its doctors had decided to move him to a medical facility on the premises of another penal colony outside Moscow.

But the authorities insisted the jailed anti-corruption campaigner's condition was "satisfactory", and said he was taking vitamin supplements as part of medical treatment. -AFP







