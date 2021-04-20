Video
Home Foreign News

EU sanctions 10 Myanmar junta officials, two firms

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

BRUSSELS, Apr 19: The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on 10 Myanmar junta officials and two conglomerates linked to the military over the coup and bloody crackdown on protesters.
The military has ramped up its attempts to crush dissent following mass demonstrations against its ousting of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, with at least 737 civilians killed and the press increasingly under attack.
International pressure has been steadily building on the junta, with western powers seeking to target their key moneymakers. The two firms hit with asset freezes and visa bans were the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) and Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) which dominate sectors including trading, alcohol, cigarettes and consumer goods.
The officials targeted are mostly members of the ruling State Administration Council seen as responsible for undermining the democracy in the southeast Asian nation, diplomats said. The announcement came after Japan urged Myanmar authorities on Monday to release from prison a Japanese journalist accused of spreading fake news, one of at least 65 reporters arrested during the junta's crackdown. Yuki Kitazumi was detained on Sunday, and a Japanese embassy spokesman confirmed that he was transferred overnight from a police watchhouse to the Insein prison.
Insein is notorious for holding political prisoners. Japanese diplomats had sought permission to visit him in jail but that request had not yet been granted, an embassy spokesman told AFP on Monday.
Myanmar authorities told the embassy the journalist was not physically harmed during the arrest and was in good health. The press has been caught in the junta's crackdown as the military attempts to tighten control over the flow of information, throttling internet access and revoking the licenses of five local media outlets.
At least 34 journalists and photographers remain in custody across Myanmar, according to monitoring group Reporting ASEAN. International condemnation of the violent crackdown has so far seemingly been ignored by the junta.
The US and Britain have already imposed sanctions on the MEC and MEHL, and Washington has hit Myanmar's state gem company as well. The EU also hit junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and 10 other senior officials with sanctions last month.    -AFP


