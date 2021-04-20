Video
Iheanacho fires Leicester into FA Cup final

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, APRIL 19: Leicester reached the FA Cup final for the first time in 52 years as Kelechi Iheanacho's solitary goal earned a 1-0 win over Southampton in front of 4,000 fans at Wembley on Sunday.
The biggest crowd for a football match in England for 13 months was made up of key workers and local residents as part of a test event for the return of fans in bigger numbers in the coming weeks. An 8,000 crowd will be in attendance at Wembley next Sunday for the League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham, while 21,000 will welcome Leicester back to the home of English football for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 15.
"Even thought there were only 4,000 it felt great," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. "It will be amazing when we get supporters back into stadiums. I did hear some Leicester supporters in there and it was really nice.
"We have the chance to create history. That is what this game is about, creating a memory. I have been made aware since I've been at Leicester how important this cup is for the supporters."
There was little for the neutrals to get excited about on the field, though, as Leicester struggled to put away an out-of-sorts Southampton, who had been relying on Cup glory to save their season.    -AFP



