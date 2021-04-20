Video
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'       Another 91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases      
Home Sports

PSG a point behind leaders Lille

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Mauro Icardi (L) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris, on April 18, 2021. photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Mauro Icardi (L) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris, on April 18, 2021. photo: AFP

PARIS, APRIL 19: Mauro Icardi dragged Paris Saint-Germain to within one point of Ligue 1 leaders Lille on Sunday with the last-gasp winner in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Saint-Etienne, as Monaco and Lyon also boosted their title hopes.
The champions closed the gap on Lille, who could only draw 1-1 with Montpellier on Friday, thanks to Icardi's 95th-minute header which claimed a win that had looked to have slipped away.
Monaco are only one point further back in third after cruising past Bordeaux 3-0, with Lyon three points behind Lille thanks to a 2-1 win at Nantes.
At the Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappe struck twice in quick succession to put PSG ahead after Denis Bouanga had given the away side a shock 78th-minute lead by guiding home Miguel Trauco's cross.
Romain Hamouma thought he had grabbed an improbable point for Saint-Etienne in the second minute of added time when Bouanga's saved shot fell at his feet in front of a gaping goal, giving him an easy tap-in.
But Icardi capped a thrilling last quarter when he met fellow substitute Angel Di Maria's whipped cross with a perfect header three minutes later to spark wild celebrations among the PSG players.
"We got ourselves into a bit of trouble. When you're leading 2-1 like that you have to hold on to the lead," said Mbappe.
"The league title is extremely important for all of us. It would be the club's 10th and we want to be part of history."
PSG, who had lost their previous three league home matches, are one of four teams in an exciting French title race with only five rounds of matches remaining in the season.
Monaco, the only team other than PSG to have won Ligue 1 since Montpellier's shock triumph in 2012, eased to a fourth straight victory.    -AFP


