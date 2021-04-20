Video
Home Sports

Man City wait nervously on De Bruyne injury diagnosis

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LONDON, APRIL 19: Manchester City said Monday they do not know the "full extent" of the injury suffered by Kevin De Bruyne, but the Belgium midfielder will definitely miss the Premier League leaders' game at Aston Villa on Wednesday.
De Bruyne limped off in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea, which ended City's hopes of a historic quadruple.
The 29-year-old's injury is badly timed for City as they try to retain an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester United, while looking to win the Champions League and League Cup.
City travel to Villa, then play Tottenham in the League Cup final on Sunday before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint Germain on April 28.
"Manchester City can confirm that Kevin de Bruyne suffered injury to his right foot and ankle in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea," a City statement said on Monday.    -AFP


