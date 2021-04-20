English football counts cost of foreign investment as 'big six' plan breakaway

LONDON, APRIL 19: English football is reeling after plans by six of its biggest clubs to join forces with top Spanish and Italian sides to form the basis of a breakaway European Super League (ESL).

The plans put forward by Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have been hit by widespread condemnation by the UK government, governing bodies, fans and former players.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed the Premier League and English Football Association's stance not to recognise the breakaway, describing it as "very damaging for football".

The breakaway clubs still plan to keep playing in their domestic leagues with the ESL replacing their participation in UEFA's Champions League.

However, English football may now be left to count the cost of the end game from decades of embracing foreign investment.

Of the six breakaway clubs currently playing in the Premier League, only Tottenham, whose billionaire owner Joe Lewis resides in the Bahamas, are British-owned.

Under the Super League proposals for a 20-team competition, the 15 founder members would be protected from the pitfalls of relegation, guaranteeing revenue streams from television rights deals and commercial sponsorship from regular matches between the European elite.

A pot of 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion, £3 billion), backed by US investment bank JPMorgan, has been put forward solely to support infrastructure investment of the founding members to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20 teams would be split into two groups of 10, who would face each other home and away.

After an 18-game regular season, the top teams from each group would progress to the quarter-finals for a conclusion to the competition which mirrors the current format of the Champions League.

But it is the major American sports leagues that the plan most closely resembles.

Three of the English breakaway six are in American hands, who also have stakes in US Sports franchises.

Manchester United have been under the control of the Glazer family, who also own NFL Superbowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, since a controversial leveraged takeover in 2005.

John Henry's Fenway Sports Group own both Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox and Arsenal's billionaire owner Stan Kroenke controls the LA Rams and Denver Nuggets.

All three clubs have felt the pinch from the Premier League's competition for just four places in the Champions League.

United have finished outside the top four in four of the last seven seasons. Arsenal, who sit ninth in the Premier League, have not qualified for the Champions League since 2016 and Liverpool face a battle to do so this season. -AFP







