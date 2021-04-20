Video
Sports

Youth hockey's training camp likely to begin after Eid ul-Fitr

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) is planning to start the youth hockey's training camp for the Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey after the Eid ul-Fitr.
The Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey is scheduled to be held on July 1-10 in Dhaka.
"We'll likely begin the youth hockey camp for the Men's junior Asia Cup Hockey after Eid ul-Fitr as the date of the tournament is still unchanged … so we have a plan to start the camp at the Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium after Eid ul-Fitr," said BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS on Monday.
"We'll closely monitor the COVID-19 situation during this Ramadan because still the pandemic situation is not good and if everything goes alright, then we'll go according to our plan as we did last year. The players will have to go through a Covid-19 test before the start of the camp," he added.
The youth hockey's camp earlier started in the middle of October last year under the supervision of youth hockey team's coach Mamunur Rashid but The BHF suspended the camp after the Asian Hockey Federation postponed the tournament for the second time.
The competition was originally scheduled to be held on June 4-12 last year in Dhaka but the tournament was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The Asian Hockey Federation rescheduled the fixtures of the tournament for January 21-30 this year but it was put back again and rescheduled for July 1-10 at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.
Ten countries will take part in the tournament. The ten countries are Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, India, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Pakistan and host Bangladesh.
The tournament will serve as a qualifying tournament for the Junior International Hockey Federation World Cup later this year in India. However the venue and exact dates of the World Cup are yet to be confirmed.
Bangladesh Earlier reached the quarter final of the Junior Asia Cup Hockey meet held in 2015 in Malaysia beating Oman by 5-4 goals, defeating South Korea 2-0 but lost to Pakistan by 1-3 goals in group stage.
In the quarterfinal, Bangladesh suffered a 0-3 defeat against Japan while suffered a crushing 0-8 goal defeat against hosts Malaysia in a place-deciding match.         -BSS


