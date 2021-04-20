Video
Home Sports

Max O'Dowd becomes Netherlands' first cricketer to hit a century in T-20 International

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Bipin Dani

On Saturday Max O'Dowd became Netherlands' first cricketer to hit a century in T-20 International.  
At the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, he hit 6 sixes and 15 fours in his unbeaten 133 runs against Malaysia in Nepal Tri-nation series.
"It was a fantastic performance and he will be a key element in our team when we come to India for the World Cup", Ryan Campbell, the head coach, speaking exclusively over the telephone from nepal, said.
Max was born in Auckland (New Zealand) but lived most of his life in the Netherlands and speaks fluent Dutch. His father (Alex) is a very well-known Rugby coach and has moved around the world.
Later, his father, speaking from the UK, said, "We as a family are very proud of Max's performance. It was fantastic to see this young Dutch team bounce back and great to see Max contribute with a strong performance".
"I'm personally very pleased for Max as he's worked very hard over the last few years to improve his game and perform well in every match he plays".
Max has played cricket ever since he could walk as a young boy in the Netherlands.
"One memory that sticks in my mind was watching him as a 10 year old hitting a great six for the Dutch U12 team vs Sussex U13 at the King's College Cricket festival in Taunton, Somerset. From that early age his cricket has progressed over the years and his passion for the game has never changed", the father concluded.





