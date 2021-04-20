Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'       Another 91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases      
Home Sports

Extension of lockdown puts BPL and all in jeopardy

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

To prevent further transmission of the deadly virus, the authority of the country had initiated a countrywide lockdown weeks back and recently the period was extended till the 28th of April.
Along with that the fate of local football events and leagues, especially Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is in dismay. Now another bad news is that this extension of lockdown is likely to hamper the AFC Cup match of Dhaka Abahani since international flights were cancelled as well.
This match was originally to be played in Dhaka on the 14th of April and was shifted to a neutral venue and on the 21st of April after the opponent team demanded.
A virtual meeting was held between match host Dhaka Abahani and AFC regarding this on 15th April. There the parties agreed to further observe the Coronavirus situation and lockdown in the countries.
Now with the authority's fresh decision to extend the lockdown tenure for at least 28 April everything is in need of new decisions. That's what the general secretary of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Abu Nayeem Shohag was saying the media on Monday. He said, "Our government extended the lockdown. International flights were cancelled till 28th April. In that situation, we are expecting that the AFC will reconsider everything. We are going to brief them this night about all the issues and will wait for further instructions from them."
Whatever is going to happen, that AFC match may not be played anytime soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iheanacho fires Leicester into FA Cup final
PSG a point behind leaders Lille
Man City wait nervously on De Bruyne injury diagnosis
English football counts cost of foreign investment as 'big six' plan breakaway
Real Madrid held by Getafe
Mourinho sacked by Tottenham after 17 months in charge
Sri Lanka's Lokuhettige banned eight years for corruption
Youth hockey's training camp likely to begin after Eid ul-Fitr


Latest News
Schoolboy drowns while taking bath in Padma river
Hefazat leader Maulana Korban Ali arrested
Eskayef made 'Remivir 100' injection for COVID seized by Indian police
Two more die from coronavirus Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
Nagad crosses 4 crore users’ landmark
Statement, counter statement over doctor-police incident unexpected: HC
Coronavirus: Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools
7 fined for smuggling PL shrimp
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Mamunul remanded
Lockdown extended by a week
Finance Minister's son-in-law dies
Bangladesh reports highest 112 Covid deaths in a day
Flight operations suspended for 7 more days
Lockdown may relax before Eid: Quader
Lockdown extension for a week recommended
3 Bagerhat cops injured in attack by Hrfazat men
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft