Extension of lockdown puts BPL and all in jeopardy

To prevent further transmission of the deadly virus, the authority of the country had initiated a countrywide lockdown weeks back and recently the period was extended till the 28th of April.

Along with that the fate of local football events and leagues, especially Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is in dismay. Now another bad news is that this extension of lockdown is likely to hamper the AFC Cup match of Dhaka Abahani since international flights were cancelled as well.

This match was originally to be played in Dhaka on the 14th of April and was shifted to a neutral venue and on the 21st of April after the opponent team demanded.

A virtual meeting was held between match host Dhaka Abahani and AFC regarding this on 15th April. There the parties agreed to further observe the Coronavirus situation and lockdown in the countries.

Now with the authority's fresh decision to extend the lockdown tenure for at least 28 April everything is in need of new decisions. That's what the general secretary of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Abu Nayeem Shohag was saying the media on Monday. He said, "Our government extended the lockdown. International flights were cancelled till 28th April. In that situation, we are expecting that the AFC will reconsider everything. We are going to brief them this night about all the issues and will wait for further instructions from them."

Whatever is going to happen, that AFC match may not be played anytime soon.







