Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:52 PM
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2021

Tigers reach Kandy, 1st Test begins tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Cricket Team has reached Kandy. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh Cricket Team reached in Kandy from Katunayake on Monday to play two World Test Championship matches against Sri Lanka. Series opener will kick start tomorrow at Pallekele Cricket Stadium.
Visitors reached in Kandy in the afternoon by a team bus and took rest after a five-hour long bus journey. They will practice today at the venue.
A 21-member Bangladesh primary squad left home for Sri Lanka on April 12 and performed three-day obligatory quarantine in Sri Lanka. They tented in Katunayake for four days where they spent couple of days in a conditioning camp followed by a two-day intra-squad practice match. The 16-member final squad is yet to announce till writing the news.
The 1st Test of the series will be held between April 21 and 25 while the 2nd and last Test will be taken place from April 29 to May 3. Pallekele Stadium will host both the matches.
Bangladesh played their last Test in Sri Lanka in 2017 and ended the series with win despite they lost the 1st Test. The Test was the 100th Test match of Bangladesh.
 SQUAD
Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.





