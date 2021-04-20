Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'       Another 91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases      
Home Business

Saudi crown prince’s latest economic plan comes with big risks

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW DELHI, April 19: Saudi Arabia's latest economic plan comes with a big risk while it might help boost investment, it could also hit the government's finances.
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman wants the kingdom's biggest companies -- including oil giant Saudi Aramco and chemical maker Sabic - - to reduce their dividends, most of which are paid to the state, and spend the money locally.
The idea is that their expenditure on new infrastructure and technology will be big enough to accelerate the country's growth and cause a jobs boom.
The de facto leader's strategy amounts to a "sacrificing of current profits for future investments," Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, said in an opinion piece. "There is a generational shift: a moment to build and create a post-oil era, but in the short-term, the government will be exhausting its resources."
Here's a look at the likely impact on the budget and the economy, which was hit hard last year by the coronavirus pandemic and crash in oil prices. Aramco, the world's largest oil company, transferred $110 billion to the government in 2020 through shareholder payouts, royalties and income tax, a 30% drop from the previous year.
Lower dividends from the firm, 98% state-owned, would "weigh on the government's revenues," according to James Swanston of Capital Economics.
He's unconvinced the extra investment in the economy would lead to a substantial boost in the government's tax take from other industries, at least in the short term.
Still, Aramco has said it can sustain its dividend, which was the world's biggest last year at $75 billion. It's been helped by Brent crude's rise of almost 30% since December to $67 a barrel as more nations emerge from lockdowns. And last week the firm announced a deal that will see a US-led consortium invest $12.4 billion in its pipelines.
A stronger balance sheet and higher cash flow may enable it both to keep the dividend and invest more locally.
Wages and pensions for state workers are expected to reach 491 billion riyals ($131 billion) this year, accounting for almost half of total spending of 990 billion riyals. Yet if oil prices stay above $60, Saudi Arabia might be able to cover salaries from crude sales alone, according to Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist for Bloomberg Economics.
Whether that happens is a crucial part of the 35-year-old Prince Mohammed's initiative. The country managed to raise non-oil revenue from 166 billion riyals in 2015 to 358 billion riyals in 2020.
But there's a catch. Much of the improvement was down to settlements with some of the kingdom's richest people that began in 2017 with what were known as the Ritz-Carlton arrests, part of the prince's anti-corruption drive.
"Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil revenue is only partially organic," said Daoud. The agreements "account for a fifth of non-oil revenue. These settlements will conclude at some point. When they do, not only will non-oil revenue cease to rise, it'll actually fall. To achieve sustainable growth, the kingdom must raise productivity and increase non-oil exports."    -Agencies



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi crown prince’s latest economic plan comes with big risks
Air France-KLM eyes further recapitalisation in 2021
Flydubai announces new seasonal routes for the summer
Toyota to review climate stance as investors turn up the heat
Thai firm plans $5.4b bid for control of nation’s biggest mobile operator
Chip shortage casts shadow on China's auto industry recovery
US banks deploy AI to monitor customers
Solar Home System: IDCOL partners seeks loan write-off


Latest News
Schoolboy drowns while taking bath in Padma river
Hefazat leader Maulana Korban Ali arrested
Eskayef made 'Remivir 100' injection for COVID seized by Indian police
Two more die from coronavirus Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
Nagad crosses 4 crore users’ landmark
Statement, counter statement over doctor-police incident unexpected: HC
Coronavirus: Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools
7 fined for smuggling PL shrimp
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Mamunul remanded
Lockdown extended by a week
Finance Minister's son-in-law dies
Bangladesh reports highest 112 Covid deaths in a day
Flight operations suspended for 7 more days
Lockdown may relax before Eid: Quader
Lockdown extension for a week recommended
3 Bagerhat cops injured in attack by Hrfazat men
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft