Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'       Another 91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases      
Home Business

Chip shortage casts shadow on China's auto industry recovery

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

April 19: Auto industry executives are rattled by a global shortage of semiconductors which is hitting production in China, after hoping the world's biggest car market could spearhead global recovery in the sector.
Automakers around the world have had to adjust assembly lines due to the shortages, caused by manufacturing delays that some semiconductor makers blame on a faster-than expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), China's biggest foreign automaker which wants to sell over four million vehicles in the country, said the impact of the shortage remains unabated in the second quarter this year.
Stephan Woellenstein, Volkswagen's China chief, told reporters on Sunday it was hard to gauge how much production Volkswagen might lose week to week or even month to month because of the chip shortage.
"It's really like fire-fighting... In some cases, we have switched to another chip so we changed suppliers," he said, ahead of the Shanghai auto show which opens on Monday.
China, where over 25 million vehicles were sold last year, become a ray of hope for automakers, including Volkswagen and General Motors (GM.N), as the global auto industry was hit hard by the pandemic.
However, China is also where news of the auto chip shortage first emerged last year. The shortage was worsened by a fire in Renesas Electronics' (6723.T) chip factory in Japan in March.
In 2019, automotive groups accounted for roughly a tenth of the $429 billion semiconductor market, according to McKinsey, with NXP Semiconductor (NXPI.O), Germany's Infineon (IFXGn.DE) and Renesas among key suppliers to the sector.
Automakers, including Nissan Motor (7201.T), Ford Motor (F.N) and Nio Inc (NIO.N) said they cut production due to the chip supply shortage.
Li Shaohua, senior official at China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said chip supply shortage hit auto production by 5% to 8% in the first two months this year and expects the impact to ease from the third quarter of this year.
As a result, China Automobile Dealers Association, said it expects car inventory to continue to drop in China as the chip shortage hits overall auto production. Supply of some car models might not be able to meet demand, it said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi crown prince’s latest economic plan comes with big risks
Air France-KLM eyes further recapitalisation in 2021
Flydubai announces new seasonal routes for the summer
Toyota to review climate stance as investors turn up the heat
Thai firm plans $5.4b bid for control of nation’s biggest mobile operator
Chip shortage casts shadow on China's auto industry recovery
US banks deploy AI to monitor customers
Solar Home System: IDCOL partners seeks loan write-off


Latest News
Schoolboy drowns while taking bath in Padma river
Hefazat leader Maulana Korban Ali arrested
Eskayef made 'Remivir 100' injection for COVID seized by Indian police
Two more die from coronavirus Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
Nagad crosses 4 crore users’ landmark
Statement, counter statement over doctor-police incident unexpected: HC
Coronavirus: Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools
7 fined for smuggling PL shrimp
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Mamunul remanded
Lockdown extended by a week
Finance Minister's son-in-law dies
Bangladesh reports highest 112 Covid deaths in a day
Flight operations suspended for 7 more days
Lockdown may relax before Eid: Quader
Lockdown extension for a week recommended
3 Bagerhat cops injured in attack by Hrfazat men
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft