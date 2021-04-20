Video
Business

Dutch bank ABN Amro to settle 480m euro criminal probe

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dutch bank ABN Amro to settle 480m euro criminal probe

Dutch bank ABN Amro to settle 480m euro criminal probe

THE HAGUE, April 19: The Netherlands' third-largest bank ABN Amro is to pay a 480-million-euro ($575 million) settlement to prosecutors following a money-laundering probe, the bank announced on Monday.
The announcement follows a 2019 investigation by prosecutors who said the Amsterdam-based bank failed to sufficiently monitor bank accounts and did not report "unusual transactions" or reported them too late.
"Between 2014 to 2020, ABN Amro... failed to fulfil its role as gatekeeper with a view to combating money laundering," ABN Amro admitted in a statement.
The bank "has accepted a transaction of 480 million euros offered by the Public Prosecution Service," it added.
Prosecutors focused on ABN Amro after its supervisor, the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), ordered it in August 2019 to audit all five million of its private clients.
Two former top ABN Amro officials, former manager Chris Vogelzang and former chief executive Gerrit Zalm, announced Monday they were resigning from their current jobs at Denmark's Danske Bank as a result of the findings.
Departing Danske Bank chief executive Vogelzang was now a suspect in the case, Dutch media reports added.    -AFP


