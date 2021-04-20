Ericsson market leader in global 5G network frame

With over 130 commercial 5G agreements with unique communications service providers and 83 live 5G networks around the world, Ericsson has been named as the market leader in global 5G network infrastructure in 2020 by leading business consulting firm, Frost & Sullivan.

Ericsson ranks highest in the 5G network infrastructure market in the latest Frost Radar™, leveraging its current leadership in 4G network infrastructure market.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the 5G network infrastructure market includes radio access networks (RAN), transport networks and core networks, which may include one or more edge networks, according to a company statement.

In its latest report, Frost & Sullivan independently plotted the top 20 companies from a field of more than 100 global industry participants. These companies either lead the market overall, lead a market segment, or were thought leaders in certain segments.

Abdus Salam, Head of Ericsson Bangladesh, says, "Recognition as the leader in Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar™ highlights our technology leadership, market competitiveness, innovation and most importantly, our commitment to our customers. We have always been driven by our unwavering focus on R&D to bring the best-in-class product solutions and we will continue to build on our 4G/5G portfolio to best serve our customers' needs."

The Frost Radar™ reveals the market position of companies in a particular industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Frost Radar™ methodology.

It also measures innovation for each company by assessing its product portfolio, examining how scalable its innovations are and looking at the efficacy of its R&D strategy, as well as other factors.

Commenting about Ericsson and the Growth Index, Troy Morley, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technology group, says: "As a leader in the 4G infrastructure market, Ericsson enters the 5G market with a large customer base. The company has done an excellent job keeping its current customers and adding new customers… Ericsson maintains a significant pipeline of customers that have yet to move to 5G but will over the coming years.".









