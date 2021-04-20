Canada to roll out big spending in pandemic recovery budget

OTTAWA, April 19: Canada is expected to channel funds into childcare, wage subsidies and other pandemic recovery measures as the government presents its new budget Monday ahead of possible snap elections.

The 2021 budget is the first full fiscal plan from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and is expected to outline Canada's recovery as virus infections surge.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has promised Ottawa "will continue to do whatever it takes" to fight the spread of the coronavirus and support the economy as it emerges from a recession.

"We have a plan for jobs and robust growth," she told parliament last month.

Canada entered the pandemic in a strong fiscal position relative to other G7 nations after decades of belt-tightening, she said, allowing it to dole out hundreds of billions of dollars in Covid-19 emergency aid.

Critics have warned against piling on too much debt, after Ottawa's budget deficit exploded over the past year to an estimated Can$382 billion (US$305 billion), according to an update issued in November.

Spending on health care, as well as on support for households, firms and vulnerable groups through cash transfers, already soared to record levels, amounting to almost 15 percent of GDP.

Now, the government is keen to remake the economy with a further cash outlay.

Freeland has signaled she would earmark funds for a national childcare program to help women - who have suffered significant pandemic job losses - get back to work.

Funding is also expected to be set aside for a "green new deal", pinning Canada's recovery on renewable energy investments.

Canadian media has reported that the government intends to set aside funds to extend wage and rent subsidies through the fall.

At a recent Liberal Party convention, delegates endorsed a universal basic income. According to the parliamentary budget officer, instituting such a program could almost halve Canada's poverty rate within one year.

In pre-budget consultations with opposition leaders, Prime Minister Trudeau "highlighted the importance of continuing to support vulnerable people and address inequalities." -AFP

















