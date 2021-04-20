Video
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021
Business

Oracle helps firms enhance employee experience

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

Oracle recently announced a new platform to deliver a more intuitive, personalised, and streamlined employee experience within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management.
Oracle Journeys helps organisations create a one-stop shop for employees as they navigate all aspects of work and complete complex tasks.
The new capabilities enable HR teams to create, tailor, and deliver step-by-step guidance to walk employees through events as diverse as onboarding, having a baby, returning to the workplace, launching a new product, or growing their career.
Oracle Journeys guides employees through tasks and key milestones while delivering quick access to resources they need across HR and the entire organization. It also makes it easy for employees to take action as they move through various events.
The new features in Oracle Journeys help HR leaders by enabling them to move beyond standard HR workflows to create personalised, step-by-step guidance for any task-be it personal, professional, operational, or administrative.
By providing easy access to AI-recommended processes tailored to individual needs, the solution helps employees save time and improve productivity.
The latest innovations within Oracle Cloud HCM include Journeys LaunchPad that delivers a single destination for employees to explore, launch, and share Journeys tailored to their needs.
It can host any Journey applicable to an employee, assigned by their manager, or recommended by AI based on previous actions, events, or career progressions.
For example, newly-promoted employees may see a New Manager Journey, those planning to return to the office may get prompted with a Return to Work Safely Journey, or those relocating to a new facility may receive a Relocation Journey and be guided through next steps - all directly within their LaunchPad.
Employees can access and complete their Journeys on any device including desktop, mobile, chat applications, or Oracle Digital Assistant. Journeys Creator allows HR teams and managers to create, modify, and assign Journeys across the enterprise.
HR leaders can access a library of pre-built Journey templates, which can be tailored to the unique needs of the organisation, workforce, and individual teams.
This allows Journeys to be designed to meet specific company requirements, policies, and brand guidelines - all within minutes and without the need for IT or any coding.
Organizations can also adapt them to include cross-enterprise tasks, and create Journeys like Manage My Expenses or Launch a New Product. Available templates include Onboarding, Return to the Workplace, Parental Leave, Relocation, Illness or Injury, and Return from Leave.
Journeys Booster helps integrate HR processes and other business functions such as finance, operations, and facilities management with third-party systems and external applications.
This enables end-to-end process completion in a single experience, supported by the process automation capabilities of Oracle Process Cloud, with minimal coding needed.
Journeys Booster automates requests and services across HR, IT, and other work systems and can also be expanded via HR Helpdesk when additional support is needed within workflows, says a press release.


