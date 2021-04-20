Video
Euro zone bond yields steady as market spotlight turns to ECB

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

LONDON, April 19:Euro zone government bond yields were broadly steady on Monday, with markets largely on hold ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting.
New supply, estimated at over 30 billion euros ($36 billion) this year and above the average for the year so far according to Commerzbank, could put some upward pressure on yields.
However, significant moves were likely to be limited ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.
The ECB has stepped up the pace of bond buying in its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme since the March meeting to contain a rise in borrowing costs that could derail the recovery.
Latest weekly bond buying data are released later on Monday. Bond markets are watching what the ECB says and does closely amid some of disagreement among policymakers over the future pace of bond purchases especially once recovery takes hold.    -Reuters


