3,540 sued in two cases over Banshkhali power plant clash

CHATTOGRAM Apr 18: Two cases have been filed over a clash between police and workers at a power plant in Chattogram's Banshkhali that resulted in the death of five people on Saturday.

The cases were filed with Banshkhali police Station on Saturday night, Officer-in- Charge (OC) Shafiul Kabir said. Faruk Ahmed, chief coordinator of the coal-fired power plant, filed one case and police filed the other.

OC Shafiqul Kabir said, "Police filed a case against 2,000-2,500 unidentified people on allegations of obstruction to police work, while the power plant authorities lodged a case against 1,040 unidentified people and mentioned 22 names, alleging vandalism, looting and arson."

Clashes erupted at the site of the 1,320-megawatt power plant being constructed by S Alam Group during protests by workers demanding back pay and a change in working hours during Ramadan on Saturday. Seventeen workers and three policemen were also injured in the skirmish.

After the incident, Chattogram district administration constituted a four-member committee to probe the incident. The

committee has been asked to submit its report within three working days.

Besides, Chattogram district police has formed another investigation committee with three members. The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven working days.

Meanwhile, the power plant authorities had declared to donate Tk three lakh to each victim families and Tk 50,000 to each injured people.

Around 5,000 workers, experts and engineers, including Bangladeshis and Chinese, have been working at the power plant. The work is divided into numerous shifts during the day and night. Accommodation for the workers has been arranged inside the project area.

The power plant project authorities also had employed workers on permanent, temporary and contractual basis who were recruited through several recruitment agencies situated in Chattogram and Dhaka. Most of them came from different parts of the country while the number of local workers is relatively low.

In another incident in 2016, four people were shot dead when locals were protesting over the acquisition of land on which the project is situated. So far, 70 percent of work on the coal-fired power plant has been completed.