Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Myanmar shadow govt wants ASEAN crisis talks invite

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

YANGON, Apr 18: Myanmar's shadow government on Sunday urged Southeast Asian leaders to give it a seat at the table during crisis talks next week, and not to recognise the military regime that seized power in a February coup.
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is expected to join a special ASEAN summit on Myanmar on Saturday in Jakarta -- his first official overseas trip since the
    putsch that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The army has moved to quell mass protests against its rule, killing at least 730 people according to a local monitoring group.
Min Aung Hlaing's invitation to the meeting of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations has drawn scorn from activists who have urged foreign leaders not to formally recognise the junta.
Moe Zaw Oo, deputy minister of foreign affairs for the parallel "national unity government" -- formed Friday by ousted lawmakers mostly from Suu Kyi's party, as well as ethnic-minority politicians -- said ASEAN had not reached out to them.
"If ASEAN wants to help solve the Myanmar situation, they are not going to achieve anything without consulting and negotiating with the NUG, which is supported by the people and has full legitimacy," he told Voice of America's Burmese service. "It's important that this military council is not recognised. This needs to be handled carefully."
Meanwhile, the junta continued targeting the media on Sunday, arresting Japanese freelance reporter Yuki Kitazumi.
He was arrested at his home in Yangon on Sunday evening, his assistant said in a message.
In February, he was beaten up and briefly detained during a crackdown on protesters but was later released.
The number of reporters arrested so far has totalled more than 65 and at least 34 remain in custody, according to monitoring group Reporting ASEAN.
Authorities announced Sunday night on state-run television 20 more celebrities and 20 more doctors would be added to their arrest warrant list of 420 prominent people.
Earlier unrest continued across the country on Sunday, with protesters rallying in Mandalay, Meiktila, Magway and Myingyan, showing support for the national unity government.
At Palaw in the country's south, demonstrators brandished banners that read: "Military dictators should not be allowed to rule. The dictatorship will be uprooted. Support the national unity government."
Young demonstrators also staged motorbike rallies while carrying flags in Hpakant and Sagaing.
The previous night, there were violent clashes in the central gem-producing city of Mogok when security forces cracked down on protesters. According to an AFP-verified video filmed by a resident, soldiers crouched on a street as their commanding officer shouted that he wanted "deaths".
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) verified two deaths at Mogok.
Much of Myanmar remains under a curfew imposed shortly after the coup, running from 8 pm to 4 am every night.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3,540 sued in two cases over Banshkhali power plant clash
Myanmar shadow govt wants ASEAN crisis talks invite
Dire need of beds, oxygen: India’s capital under siege from C-19
lockdown likely to be extended
Govt opens largest hospital dedicated for Covid patients
Double-masking can better protect people from Covid: Study
C-19 patients now dying faster: IEDCR
Lockdown logjam and hard time for working class


Latest News
Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Relatives have no complain, UD case filed
US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called
Indian Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’
Police to seek 7-day remand for Mamunul on Monday
Safety of life is first priority: CJ
Nur sued under Digital Security Act
PM to provide cash support to 36 lakh families
3 Chatra Dal-Swecchasebok leaders arrested for spreading rumors
Kolkata suffers second defeat as Shakib disappoints
Most Read News
Lockdown extended by one week
Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested
Another 102 Covid deaths in a day; 3,698 cases
Airlines get landing permission; 476 fly for KSA, Oman
Popular film actor Waseem passes away
Russia, China and India in a race in Myanmar
Actor Waseem to be buried at Banani Graveyard
Ekushey Padak-winning actor SM Mohsin passes away
Ex-lawmaker Amzad Hossain dies; PM mourns
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft