lockdown likely to be extended

Bangladesh is likely to go under another weeklong lockdown right after the ongoing one as the Covid-19 situation keeps worsening in the country.

"The ongoing nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended for another week, and the decision in this regard will come within a day or two," State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told UNB on Sunday.

"We haven't yet got any decision about a fresh lockdown. There'll be a meeting on Monday over the current Covid-19 situation. But an advice is there over extending the ongoing lockdown," the State Minister added.

"The decision will be known within 1-2 days as the coronavirus infections keep spreading. If people follow health guidelines properly and stay home,

then the infection rate will come down," he said.

Farhad Hossain said people should be more careful about Covid-19 as there is no alternative to awareness.

As the Covid-19 infections are surging, a decision on extending the ongoing lockdown may come, said some high officials at the Cabinet Division wishing anonymity.

They said a meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday in this regard where the representatives of other ministries concerned will be present along with the members of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

The final decision on extending the lockdown will be known from the meeting and a notification will be issued the Prime Minister approves it, they said.

However, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has recommended a 14-day fresh lockdown and the ongoing lockdown might be extended for another week based on the recommendation.

Replying to a question about the extension of the ongoing lockdown, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division Rafiqul Islam, also said, "The decision in this regard will be known on Monday after an inter-ministerial meeting."

According to a letter signed by Chairman of the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) of Bangladesh on Covid-19 Prof Dr Mohammad Shahidullah, a 14-day lockdown should be enforced in city corporation and municipality areas, and a further decision can be taken after reviewing the infection rate of the two weeks.

After a weeklong lockdown, the government enforced a fresh one with harsher measures from April 14 which will continue till April 21.

The government had imposed a 'loose' nationwide lockdown for one week from April 5 as part of its move to contain the spike in both coronavirus infections and fatalities.

But the government allowed the resumption of public transport in city corporation areas from April 7 as well as reopening shops and shopping malls for five days from April 9 in the face of protests against the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh registered a single-day death of 102 from Covid-19 in 24 hours until Sunday morning, breaking all the previous records. -UNB







