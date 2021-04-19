Video
Govt opens largest hospital dedicated for Covid patients

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inspecting the DNCC Covid Hospital, the largest hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients. The 1,000-bed hospital inaugurated on Sunday also has an intensive care unit with 212 beds, a 250-bed HDU and a Covid emergency unit with 50 beds. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inspecting the DNCC Covid Hospital, the largest hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients. The 1,000-bed hospital inaugurated on Sunday also has an intensive care unit with 212 beds, a 250-bed HDU and a Covid emergency unit with 50 beds. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday inaugurated the country's largest Covid-dedicated hospital at Mohakhali in the capital.
In the inaugural function, Zahid Maleque said, "The rate of corona infection in the country has increased in the last one and a half months. The death rate is increasing. Therefore, the service activities of this hospital have been prepared within 20 days on the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."
"Our neighboring country India is struggling to provide corona treatment. Many developed countries are conducting medical services under the open sky. In that place we have arranged a better place and create development environment for the treatment of Corona patients," he added.
Instead of isolation in the DNCC market, corona testing has been arranged for expatriates. Now a hospital with 1000 beds has been set up in this
    isolation center. Of these, about 500 ICU beds have been created. However, there are 112 full ICUs and 100 HDUs.
The Health Minister said that now the issue of ICU crisis has come to the notice of everyone. In fact, the number of ICUs in public and private hospitals in Dhaka is comparatively less. However, corona patients need more oxygen than ICU.
He said oxygen has been provided to every bed in the hospital. It contains central oxygen for two-thirds of total beds. There are also five beds for dialysis. Besides, 10 VIP cabins and 6 AC cabins have been set up.
Health Minister further said, "Now young are being mostly affected in the country. The rate of corona infection is higher among the youth but the death rate is lower. Instead, they are bringing risk everyone in the family. Their elderly parents are at risk of death. So younger should stop wandering outside unnecessarily."
Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Health Secretary Lokman Hossain Mia, Major General Shakil Ahmed, Major General Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and Director AKM Nasir Uddin of DNCC Dedicated Corona Hospital were present on the occasion.


