Another grim record of 102 C-19 deaths

The country recorded 102 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Sunday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 10,385, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This is the highest number of deaths from coronavirus recorded in a day so far in the country. On Saturday, 101 people died of Covid-19 for the second consecutive day. On Friday, the death number was the same.

The total number of deaths has now reached 10,385 and the death rate stands at 1.44 percent.

At least 3,698 new infections were recorded during the period, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,18,950, the release added.

At least 6,121 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,14,936 and the recovery rate stands at 85.53 per cent.

A total of 19,404 samples were tested at 257 labs during the period across the country.

Among the deceased, 59 were men and 43 were

women. Of them, 97 died at hospitals and five breathed their last at home. Of the dead, 68 were in Dhaka, 22 in Chattogram, four each in Barishal and Mymensingh, three in Rajshahi and one was in Khulna divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 7,694 of the total deceased were men and 2,691 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus had claimed 3,026,315 lives and infected 141,405,284 people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 120,098,153 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







