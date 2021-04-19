Video
CJ refuses to increase number of HC benches

Says life is the first priority in corona pandemic

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has refused to increase the number of High Court benches for dealing with more cases, saying that safety of life is the first priority in this period of coronavirus pandemic.
"We cannot open all the courts amid surge in Covid-19 infections across the country," He said.
The Chief Justice made the remarks while presiding over a six-member full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for virtually hearing and disposing of cases.
Earlier, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Secretary Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal requested the chief justice to increase the number of High Court benches for virtually dealing with more cases.
Ruhul Quddus said only four HC benches are now virtually running for hearing and disposing of cases.
Refusing the request, the Chief Justice said, "We understand the problems of the lawyers. Both life and livelihood are important. Life is the first priority and then livelihood. We cannot open all the courts in this situation."
During the hearing, former SCBA vice president Md Ozi Ullah also urged the chief justice to increase the HC benches to deal with bail petitions (on which no rule was issued) and motions.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain said the Appellate Division is now running with only 40 staff members considering the risk of infection and four HC benches need more staffers for operating functions.



