

Actor SM Mohsin dies of C-19

He passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday while receiving treatment at Dhaka's BIRDEM Hospital, his younger son Rashek Mohsin said.

"The coronavirus infection damaged my father's lungs," he said. "He was taken to the ICU when his condition deteriorated." The venerable actor had, at first, been admitted to Dhaka's Holy Family hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

SM Mohsin was then transferred to Impulse Hospital when his condition deteriorated. He was brought to BIRDEM about a week ago.

Mohsin had graced TVs and the stage for over four decades. In 2020, the government recognised him with the Ekushey Padak for his contributions to acting.

He served as the director of Bangladesh's Shilpakala Academy for an extended period of time. Mohsin was well known to television audiences for his performance in the Animesh Aich-directed telefilm 'Gorom Bhat Othoba Nichhak Bhuter Golpo'.

Mohsin’ funeral prayers were held at Paribag Mosque after Asr on Sunday. Afterwards, the body was buried at Azimpur Graveyard.

