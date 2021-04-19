Councillor held over attack on Sonargaon resort

NARAYANGANJ, Apr 18: Councillor Farruq Ahmed Tapon of Sonargaon Municipality was arrested on Sunday in a case filed for attacking police and vandalising a resort at Sonargaon in the district on April 3.

Sonargaon Police Station Inspector Khandaker Tabidur Rahman said the law enforcers arrested Farruq Ahmed from his residence at Bhabnathpur at 12:30pm.

On April 3, local people besieged Room No 501 on the 4th floor of Royal Resort in Sonargaon where Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque along with a woman was staying. He claimed that the woman was his second wife.







