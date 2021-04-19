

Only 3pc of land areas unblemished by humans

The finding - published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change - is far lower than previous estimates based on satellite images, which suggested around 20 percent to 40 percent of land ecosystems were undamaged. For the new study, however, scientists conducted an extensive survey of forest cover and species losses to understand better what was happening beneath the world's tree canopies.

"I was particularly surprised to see how low it really is," said Andrew Plumptre, a conservation biologist at the University of Cambridge. "It shows how rare such intact places are. It's scary just how little the world looks like what it was just 500 years ago."

The term ecosystem describes the complex relationships within a natural area that, altogether, help to sustain a healthy and balanced diversity of life. Lose just one or two key species, and the whole system could fall apart.

Today's still-pristine habitats, containing the same species abundance as in the year 1500, were mostly found in regions considered less hospitable for humans, including the Sahara Desert and chilly regions of Greenland and northern Canada.

Other intact habitats were in areas under extreme pressure from deforestation and development, including parts of the Amazon in Latin America. The authors argue that these areas should be a priority for future conservation. Though currently, only 11 percent of these areas are under protection, the study found.

"The idea of focusing on intact areas is so that you don't have to work to remove the human footprint," said Plumptre. Some scientists, however, questioned the extremely low figure, saying it could be attributed to the study using a particularly narrow definition of "intact habitats" - those with their full, historical collection of animals and plants. "We need practical actions to ensure species and ecosystems survive," said Stuart Pimm, a conservation scientist at Duke University.

Researchers found that wealthy and poor nations alike are failing to adequately enforce their protected areas. Agriculture and buildings have infringed upon Dadohaehaesang National Park, the study authors note as an example. Major roads cross through the Mikumi National Park in Tanzania. And in Ukraine, a city is thriving in the midst of Podolskie Tovtry National Park.

"[S]cience like this report holds nations to account and maybe embarrasses them to take some leadership," Professor James Watson, the study's lead author, tells McGrath, "because right now no nation is showing that leadership."

The study authors take care to note that the results of their research do not mean that protected areas should be abolished and defunded. "Protected areas are the primary defense against biodiversity loss," they write, "but extensive human activity within their boundaries can undermine this."

The team found fewer instances of human pressure in areas that are strictly protected. This, in turn, suggests that by dedicating appropriate funds and enforcement to protected spaces, nations can go a long way in preserving the planet's biodiversity.

