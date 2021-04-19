

Film actor Wasim passes away

The actor breathed his last at Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital, Gulshan after battling with several old age complications.

Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association general secretary Zayed Khan confirmed the news.

Although Wasim had been suffering from multiple diseases including brain, liver and kidney complications, the actor tested negative for Covid-19, according to the hospital sources.

Born as Mesbahuddin Ahmed on March 23, 1947, Wasim started his silver screen career as an assistant director of film Chhando Hariye Gelo (1972), directed by S.M. Shafi. His acting debut came through the film 'Rater Por Din' (1973) opposite popular actress Babita, and the film was directed by Mohsin who named him Wasim.

As an exceptional actor known for his 'paradigm shift' endeavour through coming from competitive bodybuilding to mainstream commercial films, Wasim soon reached new heights and fame with the success of his silver screen projects - including Rajdulari, Daku Mansur, Chandan Dwiper Rajkanya, The Rain, Iman, Dost Dushman, Asman Zameen, Dhormo Amar Ma, Asami Hajir, among others. His film, The Rain (1976), was dubbed in 47 languages and shown in many theatres across the globe. -UNB





Popular film actor of Dhallywood's golden era Wasim passed away at a hospital in Dhaka early Sunday. He was 74.The actor breathed his last at Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital, Gulshan after battling with several old age complications.Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association general secretary Zayed Khan confirmed the news.Although Wasim had been suffering from multiple diseases including brain, liver and kidney complications, the actor tested negative for Covid-19, according to the hospital sources.Born as Mesbahuddin Ahmed on March 23, 1947, Wasim started his silver screen career as an assistant director of film Chhando Hariye Gelo (1972), directed by S.M. Shafi. His acting debut came through the film 'Rater Por Din' (1973) opposite popular actress Babita, and the film was directed by Mohsin who named him Wasim.As an exceptional actor known for his 'paradigm shift' endeavour through coming from competitive bodybuilding to mainstream commercial films, Wasim soon reached new heights and fame with the success of his silver screen projects - including Rajdulari, Daku Mansur, Chandan Dwiper Rajkanya, The Rain, Iman, Dost Dushman, Asman Zameen, Dhormo Amar Ma, Asami Hajir, among others. His film, The Rain (1976), was dubbed in 47 languages and shown in many theatres across the globe. -UNB