SC stays HC bail order for 2 Ansar Al Islam activists

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed a High Court order that had granted bail to two alleged members of banned militant group Ansar Al Islam in connection with a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The apex court also asked them to surrender to the trial court concerned in three weeks.

The accused are Sakib Al Imtihan and Sadat Fahim. They were released from jail after the HC on November 30 last year granted them bail in the case following a bail petition filed by them.

A six-member full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the order following a petition filed by the state challenging the HC order.

Deputy Attorney General Bishwajit Debnath appeared for the state.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion arrested Sakib, 21, and Sadat, 20, in February last year from Ghoshpur area in Pabna when they were allegedly planning to carry out subversive activities.

On January 30 last year, a case was filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009 with Minshiganj Sadar Police Station.







