Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:46 AM
Home Back Page

Two Hefazat leaders on 7-day remand

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday  placed Hefazat-e-Islam's Dhaka city unit President Junayed Al Habib and its Assistant Secretary General Jalal Uddin on seven-day remand each in a case filed over the mayhem at Shapla Chattar in the capital eight years ago.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order after Inspector Kamrul Islam Talukder of Detective Branch (DB) of police, also Investigation Officer (IO) the case, produced the duo before the court and prayed for putting them on a 10-day remand each in the case filed with the capital's Paltan Police Station.
Police arrested Junayed from the capital's Baridhara area and Jalal from the Mohammadpur area on Saturday the case filed over the Shapla Chattor incident on 5 May in 2013.
Maulana Junaid Al Habib is also joint secretary general of Hefazat's central committee, vice-president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, and the principal of Jamia Quasemia Ashraful Uloom Madrasa in Dhaka.
On that day, following a massive rally, Hefazat men clashed with law enforcers and Awami League activists, turning that part of the capital city into a warzone. They looted shops and torched police outposts, several vehicles and hundreds of shops.
Hefazat had claimed that 2,000 of its leaders and activists were killed in the clashes, but the government's official death toll stood at 13, including three policemen.
Following the rampage, more than 50 cases were filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations on charges of murder and violence against hundreds of people, including Hefazat's the then secretary general Junaid Babunagari.
A total of eight central leaders of the Islamic organisation and over 100 other leaders and activists from different districts across the country, have been arrested so far. The same court on Sunday placed Azizul Haque Islamabadi, central organising secretary of Hefazat-e-Islam on a 21-day remand in three cases relating to mayhem at Shapla Chattar in 2013.


