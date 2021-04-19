Zafrullah wants mobile medical team of 100 docs

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder and trustee of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, has expressed willingness to form a mobile medical team with 100 doctors to deliver primary healthcare service to every house.

Speaking at a virtual citizen press conference on "Coronavirus situation and the crisis in public life" on Sunday, he called upon everyone to work together in the national crisis.

Dr Zafrullah said, "Give me 100 doctors. I will go door to door with them, delivering mobile medical services. People will not need to come to hospitals."

He said this requires not only money but also a large number of volunteers and called on the government to provide necessary assistance, putting aside animosity.

"Now just increasing the number of ICUs will not work. Training needs to be arranged for doctors, nurses, and health workers. Now we need to get enough oxygen. The amount of VAT on oxygen should be reduced for the convenience of the patients," he added. -Agencies







