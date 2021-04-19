Video
Middle East-bound Biman flights operate normally

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Stranded migrant workers gather outside the office of Saudia, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, at Karwan Bazar in the capital to buy air tickets on Sunday as the government launched special flights for them. photo : Observer

Stranded migrant workers gather outside the office of Saudia, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, at Karwan Bazar in the capital to buy air tickets on Sunday as the government launched special flights for them. photo : Observer

Middle-East bound special flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday operated its flights normally after getting landing permission from Saudi Arabia for the two destinations.
However, it had to face huge disruption in flight schedules on Saturday failing to get landing permission in Dammam and Riyadh.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia-bound migrants on Sunday agitated again for tickets in front of the Saudi Arabian Airlines office at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.
The migrants started gathering in front of the airlines office early in the morning to confirm their return tickets for the flights cancelled amid the ongoing 'strict lockdown' imposed to contain Convid-19 spread in the country.
But, the airlines authorities were not issuing tickets properly, they said.
Under this situation, they started agitating creating chaos on the office premises. Later, the situation was brought under control as the authorities assured them of issuing tickets.
Saudi Arabian Airlines Manager (Sales) of Dhaka office Omar Khayyam told media that they were providing return tickets from Saturday. Several hundreds of migrants gathered there for tickets.
About the chaos, he said, "Although we are trying to maintain discipline, the migrants are desperate to get tickets without maintaining the queue. It has created the disruption in providing tickets properly."
He also informed that they provided tokens last year as there were migrants stranded for six months. Now flights were cancelled for only five days due to the lockdown.
"Saudi will operate a flight on Sunday and two flights on Monday," he mentioned.
Saudi Arabia-bound flights in last four days have been cancelled amid the lockdown. Its schedule to resume flights for migrants on Saturday was eventually cancelled later.
Amid demonstration of migrants and demands of recruiting and travel agencies, the Saudi Airlines authorities said they would operate special fights on Sunday and started providing tickets for the flights cancelled from 14 to 17 April.
Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Air Arabia on Sunday carried some 476 expatriate workers to Saudi Arabia and Oman. Of them, 271 left by Biman and 205 by Air Arabia.
A Biman official said a Riyadh-bound special flight took off from Shahjalal International Airport at 10:30am while two more for Muscat and Dubai.
Over 1,500 passengers were scheduled to leave for different countries by nine more flights till 12 midnight, he said.
Biman's Deputy Director General (Public Relation) Tahera Khandaker told media that there was no problem for the flights on the second day as KSA gave permission to land the flights in Riyadh and Dammam.
An additional special flight will be operated on Sunday, she added.


