India’s Flipkart to acquire Cleartrip

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, April 15: Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced the proposed acquisition of Cleartrip, a leading online travel technology company.
Flipkart will acquire 100 per cent of Cleartrip's shareholding, as the company further enhances its investments to strengthen its digital commerce offerings for customers.
Under the terms of the agreement, Cleartrip operations will be acquired by Flipkart. Cleartrip will continue to operate as a separate brand, retaining all employees while working closely with Flipkart to further develop technology solutions to make travel simple for customers.
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said: "The Flipkart Group is committed to transforming customer experiences through digital commerce. Cleartrip is synonymous with travel for many customers, and as we diversify and look at new areas of growth, this investment will help strengthen our wide range of offerings for customers. We welcome the Cleartrip team with their deep industry knowledge and technology capabilities to the Flipkart Group and look forward to providing deeper value and travel experiences for customers together."    -Khaleej Times



