Monday, 19 April, 2021, 12:46 AM
Home Business

Cheaper internet service fully mobile by 2021 end: Elon Musk

Published : Monday, 19 April, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17: Elon Musk has said that the new Starlink internetservice by SpaceX that will make web access more affordable for peoplein remote areas worldwide including in India should be fully mobile laterthis year.
The satellite broadband company will double the internet speed to 300Mbps this year.
The company currently promises speeds between 50 and 150 Mbps forthe Starlink project that plans to deliver high-speed internet through anetwork of about 12,000 satellites. The company has already put over1,200 of its Starlink satellites in orbit.
Responding to a follower on Twitter about the launch of the service, Musk said on Friday: "Yeah, should be fully mobile later thisyear, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion. We need a few more satellite launches to achievecompete coverage & some key software upgrades."
"Service uptime, bandwidth & latency are improving rapidly. Probably out of beta this summer," he added.
SpaceX has sought approval from regulators in the US to connect its Starlink satellite Internet network to large vehiclesincluding trucks and ships.
The request, filed with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), marks a move to expand the Starlink satelliteInternet network from rural areas to other sectors.
Musk has clarified that SpaceX is not connecting the Starlink satellite Internet network to Tesla cars.
"Not connecting Tesla cars to Starlink, as our terminal is much too big. This is for aircraft, ships, large trucks & Rvs," he said in atweet. SpaceX is currently offering the beta version of Starlink on pre-orders in India for a fully refundable deposit of $99.    -IANS


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
